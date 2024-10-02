Brokers Offer Predictions for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q2 2025 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 41246 (APO.V) in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get 41246 (APO.V) alerts:

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.05.

41246 (APO.V) Stock Performance

About 41246 (APO.V)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 41246 (APO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 41246 (APO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.