Brokers Offer Predictions for Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.85 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

