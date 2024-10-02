BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 29,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

