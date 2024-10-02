BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth $2,050,000.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Stories

