Campbell Soup Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

