Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

