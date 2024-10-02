Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.84.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

