Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.3 %

CUK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

