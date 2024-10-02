Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Chubb stock opened at $292.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

