City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Stock Up 1.1 %
LON CLIG opened at GBX 384 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.08 and a beta of 0.47. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About City of London Investment Group
