City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LON CLIG opened at GBX 384 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.08 and a beta of 0.47. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.86.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

