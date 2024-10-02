Contrasting BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% BellRing Brands 11.55% -88.30% 32.67%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borealis Foods and BellRing Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -83.43 -$2.94 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.91 billion 4.20 $165.50 million $1.44 42.78

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $62.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Borealis Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

