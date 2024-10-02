Contrasting Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $72.91 million 0.24 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -28.54% N/A -19.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

