Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,234,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of CWEGF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.
Crew Energy Company Profile
