Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,234,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEGF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

