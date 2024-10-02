Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Criteo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

