Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

