Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

