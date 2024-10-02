Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Buys 580 Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,441.50.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$25.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.72.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2408719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPI

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.