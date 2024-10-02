Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,421.5 days.
Energean Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
Energean Company Profile
