Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,421.5 days.

Energean Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.