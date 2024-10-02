Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Critical Contrast

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -144.94% N/A -77.23% Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agenus and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 446.45%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Agenus.

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Entera Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $159.63 million 0.67 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -0.40 Entera Bio $57,000.00 1,148.89 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -6.54

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Agenus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

