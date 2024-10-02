Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $146.47 on Monday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.