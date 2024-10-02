Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

