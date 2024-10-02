First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

FCAP stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

