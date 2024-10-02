First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 85,999 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 131,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

