Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:XIJN)

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69.

