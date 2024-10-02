FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut by Wedbush

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.