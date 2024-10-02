FY2026 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

