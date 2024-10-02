FY2026 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE CCL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.