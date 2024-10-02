Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $10.38 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

