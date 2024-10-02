Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GEOS opened at $10.38 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
