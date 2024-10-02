Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERO stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

