Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

