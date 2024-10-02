Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 41,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

