Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) versus Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 16.62% 17.91% 5.42% Greenfire Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 8 5 1 2.40 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $69.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Greenfire Resources has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $27.12 billion 1.74 $4.70 billion $3.66 14.55 Greenfire Resources $743.13 million 0.69 -$100.50 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Greenfire Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

