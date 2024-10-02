Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 619,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,401,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
