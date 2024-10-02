Head-To-Head Analysis: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -350.14% -71.28% -54.70% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -666.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.20 million 27.03 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -6.16 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.16

This table compares Profound Medical and SeaStar Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Profound Medical and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profound Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

