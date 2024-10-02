Head to Head Comparison: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -25.27% -29.07% -19.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astera Labs and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Astera Labs currently has a consensus target price of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 241.70%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and Beam Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $229.55 million 34.38 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Beam Global $65.89 million 1.05 -$16.06 million ($1.30) -3.68

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs.

Summary

Astera Labs beats Beam Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

