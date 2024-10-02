Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 15th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HTIA opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

