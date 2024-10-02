Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

