Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

