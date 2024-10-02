Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

