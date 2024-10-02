Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $41.70.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
