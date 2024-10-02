i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $703.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,101.00 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

