Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

