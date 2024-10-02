Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.
Ichor Price Performance
Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
