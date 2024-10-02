Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 33,451 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$309,425.10.

Real Matters Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.84 million, a PE ratio of 233.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Cormark increased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

