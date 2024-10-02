Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 108,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.