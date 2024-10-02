International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 9.4% in September

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 788,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,079.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

