iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,586 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTO opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

