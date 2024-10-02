iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 89,560 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 67,765 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

