Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Issuer Direct

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,416.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $191,320.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

