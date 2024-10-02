Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.03.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
