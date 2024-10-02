ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ITT Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 383.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ITT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in ITT by 603.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

