ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
NYSE ITT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
