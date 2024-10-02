Jack Levine Purchases 20,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 108.11%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blink Charging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,098 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.