Jeffery George Lawson Acquires 4,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$197,280.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 3,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.47. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.0660125 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.