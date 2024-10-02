JMP Securities Raises Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $37.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.